Top things to do from March 8-10 in the UAE

Celebrate International Women's Day throughout March with 'Wellness by ME' offering a special package for ladies at Dh399. The package includes three 90-minute treatments featuring a full-body salt scrub, aromatherapy massage, marine body wrap, and foot reflexology massage. Additionally, enjoy access to ME Dubai’s sauna, gym, and pool. Valid until March 31 from noon to 9pm. For more information, call: 04 525 2500.

Riccardo’s Art

Riccardo Prosperi, also known as Simafra, is currently presenting his solo exhibition, Hortus, in Dubai until Friday, March 15. The exhibition, hosted at the Lobby Lounge of Park Hyatt Dubai in Deira, delves into the concept of 'hortus,' a Latin term for 'garden.' Simafra, with a history of showcasing his art across Europe in cities like Paris, London, and Rome, brings his unique perspective on the relationship between man and nature to this exhibition. The show is free to attend. For more details, visit hyatt.com or call: 04 602 1234.

Self-Drive Laughter Factory

Prepare for a laughter-filled weekend with the Self-Drive Laughter Factory, featuring multiple comedians in Dubai. American-Egyptian Maria Shehata, a Comedy Central veteran, and Dimitri Bakinov, known for his dark humour, will make their Dubai debut. Emirati Abz Ali will also showcase his routine at two venues, Dukes The Palm and Movenpick JBR. Tickets are priced at Dh160 for the show on March 9, starting at 8:30pm at the Movenpick JBR Dubai. For more information and tickets, visit thelaughterfactory.com or call 050 878 6728.

AquaFit's water workouts

Embark on a fitness journey to enhance your strength and speed with AquaFit's low-impact, high-intensity water workouts. The 45-minute enjoyable sessions strike a perfect balance of keeping you entertained while pushing you to sweat in the pool. Combining aqua aerobics and spinning, this workout promises to be both engaging and challenging. Priced at Dh100, these daily sessions are available at different locations across Dubai. Call 050 7159187 for more details.

Spring Festival at Al Habtoor Polo Resort

Join the Spring Festival at Al Habtoor Polo Resort on March 9 from 11:00am to 9:00pm for a family-friendly event, including a dog show at 3pm and various games like sack race, and egg and spoon race. Multiple paddling pools will be available for puppies to enjoy. The festival also offers a shopping experience with a range of items from fashion to dog treats. Remember to bring your dog's passport with vaccine proof. For details, contact 04 435 4444.

Stand-up comedy special

Attend Shawn Chidiac's debut stand-up comedy special, "WAEW: Wonderful Amazing Exciting WAEW," at Zabeel Theatre in Dubai on March 9. Presented by the creator of the humorous channel 'My Parents are Divorced,' this event guarantees an evening of hilarious comedy, heartfelt stories, and entertaining performances. Join fellow comedy enthusiasts for this memorable performance featuring Chidiac's sharp wit and relatable humour. Ticket price starts from Dh175.

Shop at Ramadan Souq

Prepare for Ramadan by visiting the new Ramadan Souq pop-up in Deira, offering a variety of items from lanterns to spices. Hurry, as this market is open only until Saturday, March 9. Bring your kids along to enjoy workshops and face painting kiosks for added entertainment. The pop-up is open from 10am to 10pm at Grand Souq in Deira.

