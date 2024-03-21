Top things to do from March 22-24 in the UAE

Published: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 4:09 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 4:11 PM

Ramadan Wonders at Global Village

Experience the vibrant atmosphere of Ramadan at Global Village, where you'll find a delightful blend of delicious cuisine, cultural performances, and festive ambience. The venue will feature the Ramadan Wonders Souk, designed as a traditional Emirati market, offering a showcase of Ramadan-themed offerings from various pavilions. Additionally, the Main Stage will host daily performances by the Arabian Orchestra, comprising 30 talented artists, as well as regular Tannoura shows, enriching the spirit of the Holy Month.

Iftar deals at Sausage Saloon

Sausage Saloon acknowledges the modern Muslim's lifestyle by offering hearty Ramadan meals for those with busy schedules. With over 10 varieties of South African-style hotdogs, including lamb specialities, they present mouthwatering deals for Iftar and Suhoor. Options like the Monster Combo, Hunger Buster, and Family Deal cater to various appetites, ensuring a protein-packed feast without compromising on flavour. Available at Dubai Festival City's Food Court daily during Ramadan, these deals offer monster hotdogs, burgers, fries, and drinks starting from Dh29. Join Sausage Saloon this Ramadan to savour South Africa's favourite hotdogs.

Learn to prepare Kimchi

Here's an opportunity to delve into the art of fermenting vegetables and crafting your own kimchi. Join this masterclass where you'll explore the science behind fermentation; gather valuable tips; and engage in hands-on practice to create a special Ramadan-themed kimchi using surplus vegetables. Admission is free. On Saturday, March 23, from 7:30pm to 9:30pm. At A4 Space, Warehouse 4, Alserkal Avenue. For any inquiries, call: 04 333 3464.

Hindi comedy play

Delve into the world of Gaj Foot Inch, a Hindi play penned by KP Saxena. The narrative revolves around Tekchand, who encounters Jugni in an arranged marriage scenario. Seeking guidance on romance from his parents, Tekchand navigates love for the first time against the backdrop of the 80s, prompting reflections on patriarchal structures amid moments of laughter. Tickets are priced at Dh80. On Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24. At The Junction, Alserkal Avenue. For more information, call: 04 338 8525.

Lego school adventure

Attention kids! Embark on an exciting journey at Lego Friends' Heartlake International School. Join Aliya, Leo, Liann, Autumn, Zac, and others in the 'Class of 2024' and partake in five engaging activities. From scavenger hunts to building snacks and creating mosaics, there's plenty of fun awaiting. Upon completing the tasks, receive a fantastic Welcome Pack including an ID card, bracelet-making kit, sticker sheet, and Lego Friends brick. Admission fee starts at Dh330 (on-site) and Dh295 (online), free for kids under three. The programme runs until Sunday, April 14 at Dubai Parks and Resorts.

EuroLeague Basketball Adidas Next Generation

Witness history in the making as the Coca-Cola Arena hosts the inaugural EuroLeague Basketball Adidas Next Generation Tournament (ANGT) Qualifier from March 22 to 24. Eight U-18 teams will compete head-to-head for a chance to advance to the finals in Berlin later this year. Basketball enthusiasts can expect thrilling displays of skill, from classic jump shots to alley-oops, as talented players showcase their dribbling and dodging abilities in intense matches. Cheer on your favourite teams and enjoy action-packed games during this exciting competition, hosted by the Falcons Academy. Tickets are available starting at Dh15 per game or Dh35 per day.

Banyan Tree Dubai and Shimis Yoga

Experience tranquility at Banyan Tree Dubai's Wellness Deck at the heart of Bluewaters this Sunday, March 24, with yoga, sound healing, and iftar by the beach. Led by expert instructor Lauren Ruttle, who will help guests unlock their inner chakra as she guides them through a series of stretches and exercises. The session promises serenity and reconnection. Choose from two packages: Dh290 for yoga and sound healing, or Dh390 for yoga, sound healing, and iftar. Limited spots available. Reserve now at +971 4 556 6401.

Spring camps for children

Spring camps are here! Gymboree Play and Music Dubai offers Blossom Beats from March 25 to April 5, with activities like gym sessions and storytelling for kids aged 4 to 10. For registration, call +971 050 205 4942 or write to info@gymboreeclasses.ae. OliOli's Inventshop Spring Camp runs from March 25 to April 5, featuring inventive crafting and scavenger hunts. For ages 4 to 10, with fees starting from Dh890 per week. For more information, contact: 04 702 7300.

Take part in a charitable initiative

Looking for a meaningful activity this weekend in Dubai? Join Being Human Clothing Dubai's Ramadan clothing donation drive at City Centre Deira. Donate gently used clothes to help those in need and receive an Dh25 voucher for every kilogram donated. Let's spread generosity this Ramadan and make a difference together. Call 04 2734764 for more information. Address: Being Human Store, City Centre Deira.

ALSO READ: