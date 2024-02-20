Top leisure ideas for a kids' day out in the UAE

Published: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 6:32 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 6:43 PM

OliOli museum

OliOli is a museum in Dubai that encourages the development of young minds through play. As the city's first experiential museum, it offers interactive galleries with over 40 exhibits, including the air gallery, water gallery, future park, cars and ramps, and more. Toshi nets, created by Japanese textile artist Toshiko Horiuchi Macadam, are featured, providing a unique blend of trampoline and playground to enhance motor skills. Standard ticket is for Dh 139. 1 Child ticket includes 1 adult entry for free. Located at 62 4 S St, Al Quoz, Dubai, UAE, for more information, contact 04 702 7300.

The Maritime Museum

The Maritime Museum in Sharjah is a fascinating place to learn about marine history and heritage, exploring the customs of Sharjah's inhabitants shaped by the sea. The exhibits cover traditional fishing methods, sea songs, pearl diving, and trade trips. Tickets are Dh5 for children (2-12 years old) and Dh10 for adults (13+ years old), with free entry for children under the age of 2. Visit Al Khan, adjacent to Sharjah Aquarium, Sharjah, UAE, or call 06 522 2002. Open from 8 am to 8 pm (Saturday to Thursday) and 8am to 2pm (Friday).

Aventura Parks

Aventura Parks, situated in Mushrif Park, is the largest adventure park in Dubai, providing learning experiences amidst nature. With activities suitable for all ages, such as 24 ziplines, 80 obstacles, and various games, it's a day filled with excitement. The Ghafé Restaurant, open daily from 9 am to 10 pm, offers a diverse menu. Aventura Parks is open from 10 am to 9 pm (Tuesday to Saturday) and 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday and Monday).

Bounce Dubai

Bounce Dubai, located in Dubai Festival City, is a kid-friendly and exciting urban playground featuring main trampolines and attached hoops for slam-dunks. Ticket prices range from Dh 80 to Dh 185 for children and Dh 90 to Dh 220 for adults.

The Green Planet

The Green Planet in City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai, is a tropical rainforest with over 3,000 species of plants, animals, and birds. Aimed at educating guests about the vital role tropical forests play in the Earth's future, it's housed within a responsibly sourced glass dome. Tickets start from Dh 155, and the attraction is open every day from 10 am to 6 pm.

Play DXB

Play DXB, the world's largest indoor virtual reality zone, formerly VR Park, now offers more diverse entertainment options in Dubai Mall. Multiple activities available for children, teenagers and young adults. Tickets range from Dh 200 to Dh 500.

AYA Universe

AYA Universe is a 40,000 square foot space in Dubai with high-tech sound, lights, and graphics, featuring 12 distinct zones that tell different stories and transform during visits. Tickets start from Dh 99, and children under the age of 3 can enter for free.

Dolphin Bay at Atlantis

Dolphin Bay at Atlantis, The Palm, offers a family-friendly activity with friendly bottlenose dolphins. Spend a thrilling day with your little ones. Sessions are designed for various swimming abilities and age groups, with the Dolphin Swim package starting at Dh1,075 per person. For more information, call 04 426 0000.

