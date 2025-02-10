Tom Cruise on the stunt that knocked him on 'Mission: Impossible -The Final Reckoning' sets

Tom Cruise. Photo: AFP

Known for his dedication to performing his own stunts, Tom Cruise has once again shown just how far he's willing to go for his roles. He revealed in a recent interview that he passed out several times while filming a particularly intense action sequence for Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning.

The star, who has built a reputation for pushing physical boundaries, recounted the ordeal in a preview for the upcoming blockbuster during a recent interview with Deadline.

One of the standout stunts featured in the film's teaser trailer shows Cruise's character, Ethan Hunt, hanging perilously from the wing of a 1930s Boeing Stearman biplane, racing through the skies over South Africa at 10,000 feet.

The high-speed stunt, where Cruise's face is exposed to the wind at speeds of over 120 miles per hour, presented a serious challenge for the actor.

"When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you're not getting oxygen," Cruise was quoted saying by Deadline, adding, "So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit."

The dramatic sequence, which is set to be one of the most thrilling moments of the film, comes as no surprise to fans who have watched Cruise perform daring feats in previous Mission: Impossible films.

Director Christopher McQuarrie, who has worked with Cruise on several Mission: Impossible films, teased that this final chapter would feature even more jaw-dropping stunts, sharing, "There are stunts in the film that will melt your brain."

McQuarrie also revealed that Cruise went beyond anything he had done before on set, tackling extreme sequences each day.

"We have stunts in the film that will make your jaw drop," McQuarrie continued, adding, "Tom would go out and do something that topped anything he had ever done before."