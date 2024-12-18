Tom Cruise honoured with US Navy's highest civilian award

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has been felicitated with the US Navy's top civilian honour, the Distinguished Public Service Award.

According to Variety, On Monday, at a ceremony in London, Cruise was awarded the Navy's top civilian honour for his "outstanding contributions to the Navy and the Marine Corps" through his work in Top Gun, Born on the Fourth of July, A Few Good Men and the Mission Impossible franchise. The ceremony took place in London, as Cruise is currently working in the UK.

US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presented the medal to Cruise.

In a statement, the Navy said Cruise has "increased public awareness and appreciation for our highly trained personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Cruise can next be seen in Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, which is set to release in May 2025.

Cruise will also star in his upcoming supernatural thriller Deeper, which is currently in early development.

The announcement was made by Liman during a recent screening of the documentary Gaucho Gaucho in New York City, where he shared his enthusiasm for creating a "scary" film, a genre he has yet to explore in his career, according to Deadline.