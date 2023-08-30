'Time heals everything and we move ahead': Sunny Deol on his feud with superstar Shah Rukh Khan

Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 12:04 PM

Feuds and patch-ups are not new to Bollywood with stars often falling out with their co-actors and later restoring relations. Recently, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol hinted that he and Shah Rukh Khan are on good terms with the superstar congratulating Sunny Deol on the success of his recent hit Gadar 2. For those who don’t know, the two shared the screen space in the 1993 film Darr after which they reportedly did not speak to each other for 16 years.

Sunny Deol, in an interview with Times Now, revealed that Shah Rukh Khan called him up before watching Gadar 2 and conveyed his wishes.

“He had seen this film and before that, he called me up and wished me and he was so happy, he told me I am so happy, you genuinely deserve it and I said thank you,” said Sunny Deol.

“I spoke to his [Shah Rukh Khan] wife and son and he [Shah Rukh Khan] said that tonight we're going to watch the film. And I said great. And I think after that he has seen it and tweeted about it,” the actor added.

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan revealed, during one of his #ASKSRK sessions on X, formerly Twitter, that he watched Gadar 2 and “loved” the film.

Shedding some light on his alleged feud with Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol said, “Of the past issues or whatever they were, I say, time heals everything and we move ahead. That's how it should be”.

The relations between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan are said to have soured after they did Yash Chopra’s Darr together. During a 2016 episode of the Indian TV show Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny Deol shared that he did not like the way his character was portrayed in the film and how Shah Rukh Khan’s negative role was “glorified”.

“At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe in the person,” said Deol on the show.

“I believe in working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don’t function in this manner. Maybe that’s the way they want to get their stardom,” the actor added.

Deol also spoke about not talking to Shah Rukh Khan after the film but clarified that “It's not that I didn't talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don't socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the trailer release of Jawan. The makers have announced that the much-awaited trailer will launched at Burj Khalifa on August 31.

ALSO READ: