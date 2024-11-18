Winter activities in Dubai: From festive markets to rainforest camping, here are 7 must-try experiences

As the cooler months roll in across the UAE, the country offers a wealth of exciting outdoor experiences for adventure-seekers. Whether you're craving an adrenaline rush with a thrilling zipline adventure or looking to unwind with a peaceful glamping getaway, now is the perfect time to embrace the refreshing weather.

So, let’s explore some of the best winter activities that will help you make the most of this beautiful season!

Expo City’s Winter City

This December, Expo City Dubai is turning into a magical winter wonderland with Winter City, a family-friendly festival running from December 6-31. Tickets are now on sale for this enchanting experiece, which includes a variety of fun activities, including the Carols by Candlelight musical performances from December 20-24. One of the highlights is the collaboration with Toys “R” Us, transforming Al Wasl Plaza into a larger-than-life Santa’s toy factory.

The festival is packed with festive joy for all ages, with tickets starting at Dh40. Family tickets are available at Dh240, with additional perks.

The Ice & Lights Festival

Celebrate the holiday season at The Bay by Social in Dubai Festival City Mall with the magical Ice & Lights Festival, running from November 28 to December 28. This month-long event transforms the venue into a festive wonderland, offering dazzling light displays, family-friendly activities, local shopping experiences, and thrilling rides.

The festival runs daily from 4pm to midnight, and entry is free, making it an ideal holiday destination for families looking to immerse themselves in festive cheer.

White Christmas

For a magical White Christmas, head to Ski Dubai and Snow Abu Dhabi, the only places in the Emirates with real snow this festive season. From December 1-25, families can enjoy winter fun with activities in temperatures as low as -2°C. Meet Santa Claus and his elves at both locations, where various packages cater to all ages.

Ski Dubai’s Winter Wonderland options include Meet Santa (Dh160), Snow Fun & Meet Santa (Dh325), and Family Meets Santa (Dh600).

There's also Breakfast with Santa, with festive treats starting at Dh160 for adults and Dh80 for kids under 2 years old.

Winter District

Winter District is back, bringing festive magic to a brand-new location in Dubai. From December 14-22, the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre will transform into a winter wonderland, perfect for families, friends, and holiday lovers.

After a successful first season, Winter District offers even more excitement with twinkling lights, a festive marketplace featuring locally crafted gifts, and delicious food from Joe & The Juice, Freedom Pizza, and more. Families can enjoy Santa’s Grotto, carolers, arts and crafts, mega inflatables, snow play, and carnival games.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable holiday experience in the heart of Dubai.

Camping in the rainforest

The Green Planet Dubai’s ‘Camping in the Rainforest’ experience returns with themed weekends from October to December. Enjoy storytelling under the Kapok tree, face painting, arts and crafts, and a rainforest scavenger hunt throughout November.

In December, the festive camping experience will transform the rainforest into a winter wonderland with Santa, gingerbread decorating, and holiday fun, with overnight stays running from 7pm to 8am.

When: November 22-23; 29-30 (Fall), December 20-21; 27-28 (Festive). Prices start at Dh850 for a regular tent for two and Dh1,650 for a large tent for four.

Dubai Run

The highly anticipated Dubai Run returns on November 24, where participants of all ages and fitness levels will race along a specially cordoned-off stretch of Sheikh Zayed Road. Run at your own pace, reach your fitness goals, and soak in the city’s vibrant energy, celebrating Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Fitness enthusiasts can choose from between a 5km or 10km route and enjoy stunning views of Dubai’s iconic skyline. Find out more details here.

Global village

As one of Dubai’s top attractions, Global Village offers a perfect blend of entertainment, shopping, dining, and unique experiences, making it an ideal spot for an evening out during the cooler months.

Open until May 11, 2025, the park operates Sunday to Wednesday from 4pm to 12am, and Thursday to Saturday from 4pm to 1am. Tickets start at Dh25, with free entry for children under 3, seniors over 65, and people of determination. AROUND THE UAE: Jais Zipline Experience the thrill of soaring over majestic mountain peaks and diving through deep ravines at speeds of up to 160 km/h on Jais Flight, the world's longest zipline. Spanning 1,680 metres above the Arabian Gulf, this three-minute adventure delivers an adrenaline rush like no other. Enjoy breathtaking views as you glide through the air, creating an unforgettable experience that will make you feel like a superhero. Glamping in Hatta Dome Park Experience a memorable night under the stars at Hatta Dome Park, offering a luxurious glamping escape with stunning views of Hatta's mountains. The park features 15 minimalist tents, each equipped with panoramic windows, a private terrace with a pool, stylish washrooms, TVs, and mini-fridges. Located near Hatta Wadi Hub, visitors can also enjoy outdoor adventures like mountain karting, ziplining, and paragliding. Kids Palace For the younger ones, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, offers a magical experience at Kids Palace, where kids can enjoy outdoor nature activities, crafts, and festive wonders on weekdays from 8am to 3:30pm. New this year is the Junior Chef Series, where kids aged 6-12 can participate in festive cooking workshops and explore holiday recipes from around the world. Sessions run on Saturday mornings from 9 to 11am, priced at Dh450 per child. Parents can join in the fun too with Chef Duo workshops on Sundays, priced at Dh650.