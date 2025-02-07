Valentine's Day: Cool date night ideas in the UAE

How do you feel about a Greek tragedy?

Not to put too fine a point on it, but date nights need to be epic – especially in February (Feb 14th to be exact). But as we race towards Valentine’s Day if you find your calendar unhealthily empty and you are looking to fill it up with cool ideas for you and your significant other, you’ve come to the right place. From movie magic to breaking stuff together (#couplegoals), here’s a look at some interesting ideas to mull over:

See it on the screen, eat it in real life

Julia Roberts in 'Eat Pray Love'

Take your dinner and a show idea up a notch. Movie Eats, the immersive film-watching experience, is playing Julia Roberts’ Eat Pray Love on February 13 at Teatro Dubai, Rotana Towers. Checking into this experience will keep keeping a close eye on what the pretty woman is eating, because mid-movie, you will be served the same thing (or something super close to it if it’s meat and you choose the veg option). The doors open at 6.45pm and the movie will begin at 7.15pm on date night. Other upcoming movies include Lady and the Tramp (Feb 23) and Madagascar (March 6). Now, this is what we call a meal plan for the movies.

Dh389 (per adult). Feb 13, 7.15pm onwards.

Tragic, but thrilling

How do you feel about a Greek tragedy?

Arguably one of the greatest love (albeit tragic) stories ever told, William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet is getting a new telling on Feb 14. Adapted by Lydia DeSouza, inspired by the music of Queen, and performed live by a five-piece band, this story of star-crossed lovers will run at Theatre by QE2. The show, directed by Alex Broun, has thrilling sword fights, riveting guitar solos, and lots and lots of love.

From Dh120. Feb 14, 7.30pm onwards.

A smorgasbord of treats

Sometimes, the way to the heart is through the stomach

If food is your love language, you’re well-prepped for this show. Head over with your ‘best friend’ to Taste of Dubai for an eat-tastic time. The best part? You can make this a day-long date full of food (from16 of the city’s best restaurants) and activities such as workshops, cooking classes, and live music to serenade you when night settles in. Your choices will include eateries such as Demon Duck Dubai and Duck and Waffle. Come with comfy shoes (there’s plenty of walking) and slightly loose outfits (you’ll need the room to breathe once you start eating).

From Dh75, Feb 14-16, noon-midnight.

Break stuff

Get all the anger out

Forget the flowers, instead bring a bat to this date. The Smash Room is offering a Love At First Smash package, which gets you and your partner in a room with lots of objects, from old computers to guitars, just waiting to be broken to bits. After this cathartic experience, you can dig into some complimentary chocolates before you carry on with your evening. Dump the frustration, say yes to fun moments.

Dh349 (per couple); The Smash Room Al Quoz Dubai, Sports Society Mirdif and Abu Dhabi

The getaway

Camping under the stars will earn you brownie points

This is less a date night and more a weekend of dates that we are looking at. Hatta Resorts and its Wadi Hub are welcoming visitors between Feb 10 and 18 with a heartstring-strumming escapade. Besides glamping (that’s glamourous camping, guys) with mountain views, you can tack on a Dh444 package for a special set-up and cake for two. If you’ve been looking for the perfect moment to pop the big ol’ question, this is your chance to make it truly special. Elevate the romantic glamping atmosphere with a choice between a chef-prepared barbecue dinner served directly to the living area, or choose a DIY barbecue kit to man your own grill. As for what these staycation spots look like, there are secluded lodges amid the mountains; the Caravans; Domes, or glamping tents with panoramic views and individual private pools; or the all-new Vintage Campers, featuring covered porches, barbecue stations, and fire pits. Stay the night and you’ll also get access to 18 exhilarating activities by Hatta Outdoor in the Wadi Hub such as archery, net walking, ziplining, plunging, rope courses, and spear throwing. This is camping with a difference.