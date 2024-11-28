Looking for last-minute weekend getaways? Here are top hidden gems, staycations to explore in UAE

As the long weekend celebrating UAE National Day approaches, there's no better time to discover the country’s hidden gems. With the UAE announcing holidays from December 2-3 and work resuming on December 4, it’s the perfect opportunity for a quick getaway.

If you’re looking to break away from the usual tourist spots but didn’t have time to plan, here are a few destinations that promise unique experiences and unforgettable memories—just a short distance from home.

1. Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, Dubai

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and head to the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve. Located just outside Dubai, it is the UAE's first unfenced nature reserve, home to rare wildlife species, including Arabian oryx and gazelles.

Whether you're cycling along the 84 km track or simply soaking in the serenity by the Al Qudra Lakes, this spot is a must for nature lovers. Entry to Al Marmoom is free, allowing you to explore at your own pace. For a more immersive experience, you can book the Al Marmoom Bedouin Experience, starting at Dh356 per person.

2. Mleiha Archaeological Centre

Set off on an unforgettable overnight adventure at the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, nestled in Sharjah’s iconic town. Start with a fascinating tour of ancient ruins and artifacts, followed by an exhilarating dune ride and a trek through the serene desert landscape. Overnight camping experiences start from Dh300 per person, with individual experiences like horse riding and stargazing also available for reservation.

3. Mangrove National Park, Abu Dhabi

A perfect spot for nature lovers and photographers alike, get ready to kayak through winding waterways surrounded by lush greenery and vibrant wildlife at Mangrove National Park, Abu Dhabi. Whether you’re seeking adventure or peace, this park offers the best of both worlds. Call +971 2 693 4444 to make a reservation for this adventurous experience.

Alternatively, if you're looking to stay overnight, enjoy much-needed rest at the Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel, a luxurious hideaway tucked away in the heart of nature.

4. Liwa Oasis, Abu Dhabi

A few hours outside the city, Liwa Oasis offers a chance to experience the UAE’s rich Bedouin culture amidst the rolling dunes. Known for its towering sand dunes, this hidden gem is perfect for desert explorers. Visitors can embark on thrilling dune bashing adventures or explore the traditional Bedouin camps.

5. Al Zorah, Ajman

Just a short drive from Dubai, Al Zorah feels like a world away, surrounded by protected mangroves and pristine white sand beaches. For an overnight stay, unwind at The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah, where contemporary architecture, spacious designs, and panoramic ocean views offer a serene retreat from city life. Enjoy personalized spa therapies and thrilling water activities in this hidden gem, making you feel like you're on a holiday far from the UAE! 6. Al Seef Heritage Hotel, Dubai For those seeking a staycation that offers a blend of culture and comfort, look no further than the Al Seef Heritage Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton. Nestled along Dubai Creek, this charming property is the perfect base to explore the cultural landmarks and bustling souks of Old Dubai. Oh, and a quick visit to the nearby Dubai Frame will give you a fun glimpse of Dubai's past and present, all in one picture-perfect view! 7. Last-minute Staycay Celebrate the UAE National Day long weekend at JA Ocean View Hotel, located in the heart of Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) with stunning panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. Looking for a last-minute getaway? Enjoy up to 40 per cent off on rooms and suites booked directly through the hotel's website.