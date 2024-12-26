Fun things to do with the family from Dec 27-Dec 29

There are many ways to city the sunset (and the city) in Dubai. But the latest treat comes in the form of Ain Dubai, the giant Ferris Wheel that's just reopened for visitors. The attraction had been closed for "enhancement works" since March 2022. Wondering if you'll get a spot on the wheel? Well, don't, with 48 cabins (and capacity of 1,750 people) at their disposal, you are sure to find that spot. The ride lasts 38 minutes. Now then, say it with us: up, up and away!

From Dh145. Daily, noon-9pm (Tues-Fri); 11am-9pm (weekends).

Child's play

The UAE’s MessFest.

Get ready for some squealing this weekend if you are taking the kids to OliOli. The ‘museum’ full of immersive experiences is hosting The UAE’s MessFest. The play date will be hosted in the outdoor area and mean the little one’s diving into sensory-rich experiences such as bubbles, muddy volcanoes, rainbow fountains, and creative activities like Paint Palooza, Mud Madness, and Splash Mania. They’ll also enjoy OliOli’s Magical Winterland, which has winter town, a Northern Lights projection, and the Glorious Wishing Tree. Experiences include the Elf Activities Circuit, Stop Motion Animation Booths, and Snow Light Boxes.

Dh179 (three-hour ticket offers access to all galleries including the Magical Winterland and MessFest for one child and one adult). Until Dec 30, 10am-7pm. olioli.ae

Go on a cycling adventure

Ready to race? Grab a bike at Real Madrid World Club

Love to feel the wind in your hair as you navigate your path forward? Dubai Park and Resorts has just the thing – it’s newly opened 8.5km cycling track. You can bring a bike or a scooter here, or rent one on site (for Dh50. An e-scooter or bike rental will cost you Dh60). What’s more if you rent the ride, you get the helmet too. There are more things to do in Motiongate including visiting Real Madrid World Club rides and more.

Get up close and personal with the wild

Fun animal encounter

Get jungle fever and embrace your wild side. Dubai Safari Park is offering a night safari, called Wild in The Night, until January 12, and you are invited. The area is home to more than 90 animal species including lions, elephants and giraffes. When you take on this safari, you will also see an African fire show and learn about the animal kingdom.

From Dh50. Until Jan 12, 8pm.

Rock out with your favourite Metallica jam

No, nothing else matters if you are a Metallica fan. Get your tickets to see the Metallica Show S&M Tribute With Palladium Orchestra Live In Dubai. The group had teamed up with conductor Michael Kamen to create this project, now in its 25th year. The Metallica S&M Tribute with a Symphony Orchestra recreates Kamen’s classic arrangements and Metallica’s powerful sound. So you can look forward to head banging while you listen to Master of Puppets, Nothing Else Matters, Enter Sandman, and One, along with the stunning Fade to Black, Unforgiven, and Seek & Destroy. We did tell you – nothing else matters.

From Dh250. Dec 27, 8pm. Sheikh Rashid Hall, World Trade Centre.