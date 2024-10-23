Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024: Take part in these activities and offers around the city

Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), running from October 26 to November 24, is a month-long initiative encouraging participants to complete 30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 days (30X30). The event transforms Dubai into a fitness hub, with Community Fitness Hubs offering a wide variety of workout options, including running, cycling, yoga, and trending fitness activities. The challenge promotes a citywide commitment to health and wellness, making fitness accessible to all residents.

Here are some events, activities, and offers you can make the most of during the month-long event:

Dubai Active, Dubai Muscle Show, and Dubai Active Industry

Dubai Active, Dubai Muscle Show, and Dubai Active Industry will take place from October 25-27 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City, attracting over 38,000 visitors and 600 athletes. Organised in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Tourism, the event will showcase fitness, wellness, and bodybuilding.

Dubai Active will feature fitness icons like Leana Deeb, Kayla Itsines, and Courtney Black, leading workouts and Q&A sessions. The Schools Initiative returns, promoting youth fitness with free student tickets. Highlights include the world’s first HYROX 365 Challenge, the People of Determination event, and combat sports competitions.

Dubai Muscle Show brings together bodybuilding legends such as Hadi Choopan and Big Ramy, with meet-and-greet opportunities and the Dubai Muscle Classic competition offering over Dh70,000 in prizes. The new Fitness Muscle Glamour competition will highlight female bodybuilding.

The event also features over 400 exhibitors from 40 countries, offering the latest in sports nutrition, fitness, and wellness products. Accessible via Dubai Metro, with shuttle buses and discounted taxis, tickets are available through Virgin Tickets.

Fitness and wellness retreat

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi, is hosting an exclusive fitness and wellness retreat from November 15-17, in collaboration with Barry’s and Beyond Wellness. Set amidst the Arabian desert, this immersive weekend combines high-intensity interval training from Barry’s with mindfulness and recovery practices by Beyond Wellness. The retreat features activities such as sound meditation, breathwork, outdoor fitness sessions, a healthy cooking class, and desert adventures. Guests can relax poolside or explore the desert, while the retreat package, starting at Dh3,500, includes a luxurious two-night stay, half-board dining, and access to all wellness activities.

Fitness Hub at Tilal Al Ghaf

As part of Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30, Majid Al Futtaim is launching a Fitness Hub at Tilal Al Ghaf from October 26 to November 24. The hub features free daily activities, promoting fitness and wellness for all. Located at Lagoon Park, it will include four fitness zones—high intensity, high energy, bike station, and wellness—as well as a Kids Zone. Managed by FITCODE, activities range from spin classes and Pilates to yoga and ice bath plunges. Weekends will offer a festival atmosphere with fitness classes, kids' events, and large activations like the Glow Dance. Partners like Carrefour, lululemon, and VOX Cinemas will contribute healthy food options, outdoor yoga, and movie screenings. All activities are free and bookable via the FITCODE app.

Obstacle Course Racing

Arabian Warrior, a newly launched Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) brand, will hold its inaugural event at Dubai Islands on October 26, with over 2,000 participants. The event, featuring various race distances from 1.6km to 50km for all ages and fitness levels, includes challenging obstacles like Tire Toss and Sub Zero. Attendees can enjoy entertainment, including a live DJ, food vendors, and activations in the Fan Village, such as the Ice Bath Challenge. World champions Jesse de Heer and Stijn Lagrand will compete in the Elite category. Eco-friendly medals made from recycled plastic by UAE-based Midori Network will be awarded. Tickets are still available, starting at Dh180 for 5km races. One-month yoga package Prana House, a wellness and yoga studio in Motor City, is excited to participate in the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) from October 26 to November 24. This citywide initiative encourages everyone to engage in 30 minutes of exercise daily. To celebrate, Prana House is offering a special 30x30 deal: a one-month wellness package for Dh900, which allows participants to attend one class daily for just Dh30 per class. This offer is available for purchase from October 23-26, and includes a variety of classes such as Yin Yoga, Ashtanga Yoga, Pilates, and Anxiety Relief Yoga & Meditation. Unique treadmill experience From October 25 to November 2, New Balance is hosting its "Run Your Way" initiative at Feels Café, Kite Beach, just in time for the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Participants can enjoy a unique treadmill experience with an ocean view while sipping on a limited-edition Fresh Foam-inspired smoothie made with natural blue spirulina, perfectly complementing the new Fresh Foam x 1080v14 running shoes. The smoothie is priced at Dh39, while the treadmill experience is free. This event offers the perfect blend of fitness and refreshment for all attendees. ALSO READ: Leana Deeb on modest activewear, faith, and finding true strength within Dubai: How a fitness enthusiast built an empire from her living room