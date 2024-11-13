Dubai: Explore UAE's culture and tradition with your family at these five places

Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood offers a look into Dubai's past, with architecture and ambiance from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Visitors can explore winding alleys, squares, museums, exhibitions, and cultural activities. Annual events like the Sikka Art Fair and Heritage Week are highlights. The area also has traditional cafes, such as Arabian Tea House.

Key Info:

Hours: 7 am to 8 pm daily

Location: Al Fahidi, near Dubai Creek

Cost: Free entry, no booking required

Abras and Dubai Creek

Abras are traditional, motorised water taxis that transport passengers across Dubai Creek between Bur Dubai and Deira for only Dh1 each way (cash only). This scenic, affordable ride provides a unique perspective of the historic creek. Once in Deira, visitors can explore the vibrant Spice Souk, full of exotic aromas and colours.

Key Info

Hours: Dubai Creek is open 24/7; abra crossings start at 6 am daily

Best Time to Visit: Sunrise and sunset, with cooler weather from October to March

Location: Dubai Creek, between Deira and Bur Dubai

Cost: Dh1 each way (or Dh2 with A/C); private abra cost starts from Dh120 per hour.

Al Shindagha Museum

Al Shindagha is a historic neighbourhood on Dubai Creek. The Al Shindagha Museum showcases Dubai's history and Emirati heritage, featuring the 'Story of the Creek' multimedia exhibit that illustrates Dubai's transformation. The museum also houses the Perfume House, where visitors can explore traditional Emirati perfumes and scented oils.

Key Info

Hours: 10am - 8pm daily (last entry at 7 pm)

Location: Al Shindagha, near Dubai Creek

Prices: Dh50/adult, Dh20/student, Dh40 for groups of 5+

Booking: Available on the museum's website

Alserkal Avenue

Alserkal Avenue, opened in 2008, is a dynamic cultural district in Dubai's Al Quoz area, featuring contemporary art galleries, boutique shops, cafes, and performance spaces. It is known for its creative atmosphere and is also home to several businesses.

Key Info

Hours: 7am - 10pm daily Location: Al Quoz Industrial Area 1 Popular cafes: Wild & The Moon, Nightjar Coffee Roasters Prices: Free entry; activity costs vary Events: Check Alserkal Avenue’s website for updates Global Village Dubai’s Global Village is open for its 29th season, running until May 11, 2025. This season, the attraction features 30 pavilions, including new additions from Jordan, Iraq, and a combined Sri Lanka & Bangladesh pavilion, representing over 90 cultures. Visitors can enjoy 3,500 shopping outlets, 250 dining options, 40,000 shows, and 200 rides and games. Key Info Ticket prices: Weekday Tickets: Dh25 (Sunday-Thursday, excluding holidays); Any-Day Tickets: Dh30; Free Entry: For children 3 and under, seniors over 65, and people of determination. Timings: Regular Hours: Sunday-Wednesday, 4pm - 12am; Thursday-Saturday, 4pm - 1am Fireworks: Every Friday and Saturday at 9pm ALSO READ: Abu Dhabi: Pianist Lang Lang to bring Disney magic with a classical twist iPhone SE 4 rumoured for March 2025 launch: What to expect from Apple's budget-friendly model