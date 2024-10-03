Things to do in the UAE from October 4 to October 6

'Gandhi' stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.
It's that time of week again - time to play and time to relax, to meet friends and make memories with the fam. Haven't got your days sorted yet? Don't worry, from NBA games to a masterclass for your young chef, there's something on for every taste and age.
So pick up those planners, you have a lot to plan out.
Alley-oop! The NBA players have arrived
It’s time to hustle for court-side seats as NBA returns to Abu Dhabi, from October 3 to October 6. 2024 NBA champion Boston Celtics and the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets battle it out this weekend. And off the court, you’ll come across basketball legends, musical performances and surprise appearances from your favourite stars. From Dh55.Manarat Al Saadiyat Terrace. Get your tickets at etihadarena.ae
Achtung baby! Octoberfest is back
Travel without spending on your ticket and get an authentic Octoberfest experience at Horse & Hound, the British-style gastropub at Al Habtoor Polo Resort. With a special menu of items that include for knuckle dish, aspple strudel and pretzel chicken tenders, and beverages, you can’t go wrong. Until Sunday, October 6. For reservations call +971 54 559 6693.
Come prepared for a laugh
If laughter is the best medicine, stand up and head to Prana House this weekend for your dose. Prana House Motor City is collaborating with yoga instructor Pranalli Dhamankar for a laughter yoga session that’s sure to boost your mood. But that’s still not the best part – it’s free. Yes, that’s yet another reason to be happy. Seats are limited, so register early at https://wa.me/971585782537. Saturday, October 5, 4pm.
Calling all mini master chefs
For a deliciously spooky lesson on how to create pumpkin-shaped stuffed pizza bombs, mummified hot dogs, RIP pepperoni and cheese calzones and black velvet cookies, enrol your young one in a Mini Chef – Hocus Pocus class at the Mamalu Kitchen in Nakheel Mall on Friday, October 4, from 3pm-4.30pm. Dh200 (per person).
Can you hold a note?
If you can, this is the time to exercise those vocal chords and win up to Dh15,000 in cash and a chance to record a single with Le Dome Records. Lucky Voice Got Talents is back for its sixth edition and is calling all singers to the stage. Aspiring singers and performers can audition every Sunday, until October 20, 2024. The grand finals will be on November 30. Honey and warm water before you begin?
Exercise for a good cause
It’s Breast Cancer Month and that means you get to look pretty in pink as you swim, run or do both for a good cause this weekend. The IGNITE Pink is Punk Swim:Run returns to Dubai on October 5. And you’ve got options. You can take part in an open Swim and Run (600m swim / 3km beach and pavement run) or the Fun Run (a 3km beach and pavement run) for all ages. For kids, there are additional choices - there are two junior categories for participants aged 6-11 years and 12-16 years (200m swim / 800m beach run). Teams of two can register in the open category, meaning you can sign up to some quality time with your best friend. There are prizes for the winners, of course, but what’s better is the good you’ll do by taking part in the race. All proceeds from this year’s run will go to Brest Friends and be used to fund research as well as directly support patients and their families. This swim:run is a part of a three-activity special (including Pink Paddle on October 12 and IGNITE Pink is Punk Moonlight Yoga on October 14)that aims to raise awareness of the common (and often deadly) disease. Cost: Dh157.50 (per person); Dh315 (per team). Saturday, October 5, 6am onwards. Anantara the Palm Resort and Spa, Parking is available onsite.
Indulge in a big breakfast
Since breakfast is the most important meal of the day, it’s only natural that we serve you an all-you-can-eat option. Sfumato's Saturday bottomless breakfast buffet is filled with sweet and savoury options, all of which are freshly prepared, from artisanal bread to delicate shrimp ceviche and exotic smoked salmon choux buns. And you’ve got the option to upgrade to a two-hour free-flowing beverage option. Wondering how you’ll keep the kids busy while you unwind? It’s easy, sign them up for kid’s cooking masterclasses. Themes will change weekly (and early reservations are a must). Dh290 (with beverages). Saturday, 9am-3pm. Opus Tower by Zaha Hadid Dubai. For reservations call +971 58 101 5649.
Joanna Lumley comes to Dubai
Gain insight into the life and legacy of Dame Joanna Lumley with her new show, Me and My Travels, where she talks about her (nearly) 50 years in showbiz. You can also come prepared with questions for the famous actor; producer Clive Tulloh will pick the best ones for her to answer. From Dh195. Sunday, October 6. Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, dubaiopera.com
See Cinderella on Ice
Fan of the classics? Then this show is sure to strike a chord. Head over with the tots to Zabeel Theatre, Palm Jumeirah, to watch as Cinders deals with her wicked step mum and sisters and meets Prince Charming – all the while gliding on skates. From Dh200. Friday, October 4 – Sunday October 6. Zabeel Theatre, Palm Jumeirah. Book your tickets at platinumlist.ae
Watch a play
If you are in the mood for a story with a giggle-inducing tendency, check out the Hindi play Ek Main Aur Ekk Two in Dubai. The production by Paritosh Painter runs at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, HIS, on Friday October 4. So what’s the build-up? Monika Duggal, a clever divorcee in Colaba, juggles two boyfriends, Percy Karkaria and Bobby Dhillon.But what happens when Monika’s friend, a drunk husband, a sprained ankle, and unexpected visitors are added to the mix? A chaotic comedy. Doors open at 7.45pm. Tickets start at Dh75 and are available at https://dubai.platinumlist.net
