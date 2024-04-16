They said Punjabis cannot go to Mumbai, I proved them wrong: Diljit Dosanjh

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 8:44 PM

From headlining Bollywood films to making fashion statements, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been breaking all Punjabi stereotypes like a pro.

Diljit's recent Mumbai concert was memorable for many reasons. From star-studded event, his grand entry to his interaction with fans.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Diljit gave fans a glimpse of the concert.

The video captures Diljit entering the stage in his statement outfit then cut to him interacting with fans from the stage.

Speaking about breaking the Punjabi stereotype, Diljit heard saying in Punjabi.

He said, "They said Punjabis can't do fashion and I said, I will show you. They said Punjabis can't act in films, I showed them I could. They said Punjabis can't go to Mumbai, and I proved them wrong. They said Punjabis can't sell tickets for the bar arena, I showed them the stadium packed at my concert."

Announcing his Vancouver concert, he wrote, "DIL-LUMINATI TOUR 27th April BC STADIUM VANCOUVER. 2 Weeks To GO."

The Mumbai concert that took place on Saturday was a star-studded affair, with celebrities flocking to witness Diljit Dosanjh's electrifying performance. Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others graced the event.

