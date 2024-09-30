'These were the Avengers': Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates 2 years of 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 8:45 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 8:49 PM

Two years since Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period film Ponniyin Selvan -1 starring Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was released, actor Sobhita Dhulipala treated fans with team's group picture.

The picture captures Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita, Trisha Krishnan and others posing together.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Gonna tell my kids these were THE AVENGERS. 2 years of PS 1."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "HAPPY 2 YEARS TO THIS EPIC MOVIE."

Another user commented, "Best movie ever."

This Tamil language film directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam was a huge hit in home state Tamil Nadu and across the Tamil diaspora. It was based on a fiction novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, which itself was based on the life of the renowned emperor Rajaraja I of the Chola Empire. The film also fared well in its Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada dubbed versions throughout India.

Recently at the latest edition of South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024, Aishwarya bagged the trophy for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics).