These are the must-try culinary experiences in the UAE

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 6:05 PM

Picnic experience

Indulge in a unique experience with Jones the Grocer at Emirates Golf Club during the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic from January 18 to 21. Enjoy the golf tournament amidst scenic views of the golf course while savouring exclusive picnic hampers on the lush green grass. Packages start at Dh320 for two people.

Business lunch

L'Atelier Robuchon has introduced an enticing Business Lunch available Monday to Friday from 11.30am to 2.30pm at Dh129. Diners can choose between a starter, main, and dessert or opt for two starters and a main course. The menu features vibrant options like beetroot carpaccio, salmon tataki, and tomato risotto for starters, while main courses include striploin beef and grilled chicken. The dessert of the day showcases culinary skill and innovation. This Business Lunch promises an unforgettable experience, combining quality, culinary finesse, and affordability. Located at Gate Village 11, Podium Level, DIFC, Dubai.

Tropical lunch

Amazónico in Dubai has launched the Tropicalia Weekend Parrilla Lunch, offering a refreshing and wholesome dining experience every Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 3pm. The feast includes a barbecue sharing-style menu featuring charcoal-grilled premium meat cuts and hearty bites with a tropical flair. Guests can enjoy Brazilian-style Picanha, Argentine Chorizo, Peruvian chilli marinated Baby Chicken, New Zealand Leg of Lamb, Veal Ribs, and woodfire-cooked Sea Bass. The meal also includes Pan de Queso, Arepas, Patacones, and a variety of dips. The vegetarian menu is available upon request. The lunch is priced at Dh350 inclusive of bites, mains, and dessert, accompanied by mocktails, non-alcoholic beverages, and tropical Caipirinhas. Guests can enjoy live Bossa Nova entertainment by duo Diego and Giselle.

New dining spot in Jumeirah

Makifornia, known for its innovative Asian fusion cuisine blending Japanese and Californian flavours, has opened its flagship store in Dubai's prestigious Jumeirah 1 district. The 6000 sqft villa offers indoor and outdoor seating for 134 patrons, with a focus on personalised dining experiences. Makifornia's commitment to culinary trends, a diverse menu including poke bowls, sushi, and unique desserts, aims to create an unforgettable gastronomic adventure. The restaurant's Makitouch concept emphasises quality, ambiance, and indulgence, inviting residents and visitors to savour the unique blend of flavours. For inquiries, contact Jumeirah1@makifornia.ae or +971 4 886 8875.

Celebrate Orthodox New Year

Celebrate the Orthodox New Year in style at At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, with an opulent 6-course White Truffle & Russian Caviar inspired tasting menu. The dinner, available on January 13, features a fusion of traditional and contemporary dishes, including Yellowtail Sashimi and Truffle Rossini. The evening is enhanced with live entertainment, a 3-piece band, and a resident DJ. For those extending the festivities to a New Year lunch on January 14, At.mosphere offers a specially curated 4-course menu with cultural flavours. Prices are Dh1,675 for the dinner set menu and Dh950 for the lunch set menu.

Celebrate Veganuary

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal at Atlantis The Royal, a one Michelin star restaurant, is offering a special vegan menu until January 31. The three-course set menu, priced at Dh495 per person (excluding beverages), features innovative dishes inspired by Britain’s gastronomic past, including Truffle with mushroom parfait and grilled bread, Roast cauliflower, and Bohemian cake.

Try the Rio brunch

SUSHISAMBA's 'Rio Brunch' is back by popular demand, offering a bi-weekly culinary experience starting from January 13. This dynamic brunch combines Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian influences in an artfully plated, sharing-style menu. Highlights include the Salmon Tiradito, Peruvian Corn Salad, sushi moriawase, Australian Angus Tenderloin, and Chilean Sea Bass Anticucho. Guests can enjoy breathtaking views of The Palm Jumeirah while being entertained by samba dancers and live DJ sets. The brunch runs from 12.30pm to 4pm, and prices vary based on seating choice and beverage options. For reservations, contact 04 278 4888.

