Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 1:53 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 3:07 PM

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan that releases this week. While Kareena has been associated with the kind of star power that fits the big screen, she said she OTT has opened more avenues for actors, even though she is really happy for colleagues like Shah Rukh Khan, who is tasting monumental success for a second time this year with Jawan. Kareena is yet to watch the film, but, in an exclusive conversation with City Times, said that husband Saif and she are huge admirers of SRK and that she is "dying" to watch Jawan.

"I truly believe that when you call him (SRK) the emperor of Indian film industry, he really is," she said. "He has taken cinema forward intelligently, and has been this wise, bright mind, who always wanted to push the boundaries and take it global on every level. Whenever I walk out of the country, I feel very proud because there are so many places abroad where the first name that pops up when you mention India is Shah Rukh Khan. He truly has that ability that the world, including Saif and I, adores."

She added that she believes Jawan is a "fantastic" film. "At the end of the day, the audience will always laud a good film. If it is a good film, it is going to run at the box office. So I believe that it is the combination of giving them (the audience) entertainment and the goodness of star power."

