'The Rings of Power' set for season 3 renewal

Following the impressive conclusion of its second season, Amazon is on the cusp of renewing its acclaimed fantasy series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, for a third season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have been diligently preparing the storyline for the upcoming season, fuelling speculation among fans eager for official confirmation.

The anticipated announcement is expected to come this month, particularly following Amazon MGM Studios' recent presentation at the Prime Video UK Upfront event in London.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, during this showcase, the studio highlighted The Rings of Power and featured cast members Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Charlie Vickers, and Sophia Nomvete, signalling a strong commitment to the series' future.

Studio head Jennifer Salke reported that the second season has drawn in over 55 million viewers, with expectations that it will eventually mirror the first season's impressive numbers, which surpassed 150 million viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although Amazon has not disclosed specific viewer definitions, the show remains a top contender on the platform.