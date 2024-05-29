'The Exorcism', 'Despicable Me 4', and other movies to watch out for in the UAE

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 1:49 PM Last updated: Wed 29 May 2024, 1:50 PM

Get ready to be captivated by our exciting lineup of upcoming films, from Bad Boys 4, Despicable Me 4, to The Exorcism and more.

Despicable Me 4

Fans of the Despicable Me franchise, mark your calendars for the long-awaited return of Gru and the Minions in Despicable Me 4, hitting screens on July 4, 2024. Join them as they face off against a new nemesis, Maxime Le Mal, voiced by Will Ferrell, in a thrilling new adventure.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, releasing on May 31, stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor as a couple in an arranged marriage who share a deep passion for cricket. The story follows Mahendra, a former local cricketer, as he discovers his wife Mahima's natural talent and begins training her to become a professional player.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Hitting theatres on June 6, the film reunites the beloved Bad Boys duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. This time, Miami's top cops find themselves on the run, adding a thrilling twist to their trademark action and comedy.

The Exorcism

The Exorcism, coming soon on June 6, features an acclaimed cast including Russell Crowe and Sam Worthington. The film follows a troubled actor, Anthony Miller, who faces supernatural forces while shooting a horror movie, as his daughter Lee delves into his unravelling, questioning if it's addiction or something more sinister.

Hamare Baarah

Don't miss Hamare Baarah, releasing on June 7, featuring a stellar cast led by Annu Kapoor. This gripping tale revolves around Manzoor Ali Khan Sanjari, whose relentless pursuit of fathering more children spark a powerful confrontation with his daughter Alfiya, as she challenges him in court to save her stepmother. The film explores the deep-seated issues of patriarchy and unchecked population growth.

The Watchers