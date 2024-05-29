'The Exorcism', 'Despicable Me 4', and other movies to watch out for in the UAE

The superstar co-owns the Indian Premier League team
Get ready to be captivated by our exciting lineup of upcoming films, from Bad Boys 4, Despicable Me 4, to The Exorcism and more.
Despicable Me 4
Fans of the Despicable Me franchise, mark your calendars for the long-awaited return of Gru and the Minions in Despicable Me 4, hitting screens on July 4, 2024. Join them as they face off against a new nemesis, Maxime Le Mal, voiced by Will Ferrell, in a thrilling new adventure.
Mr. & Mrs. Mahi
Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, releasing on May 31, stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor as a couple in an arranged marriage who share a deep passion for cricket. The story follows Mahendra, a former local cricketer, as he discovers his wife Mahima's natural talent and begins training her to become a professional player.
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Hitting theatres on June 6, the film reunites the beloved Bad Boys duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. This time, Miami's top cops find themselves on the run, adding a thrilling twist to their trademark action and comedy.
The Exorcism
The Exorcism, coming soon on June 6, features an acclaimed cast including Russell Crowe and Sam Worthington. The film follows a troubled actor, Anthony Miller, who faces supernatural forces while shooting a horror movie, as his daughter Lee delves into his unravelling, questioning if it's addiction or something more sinister.
Hamare Baarah
Don't miss Hamare Baarah, releasing on June 7, featuring a stellar cast led by Annu Kapoor. This gripping tale revolves around Manzoor Ali Khan Sanjari, whose relentless pursuit of fathering more children spark a powerful confrontation with his daughter Alfiya, as she challenges him in court to save her stepmother. The film explores the deep-seated issues of patriarchy and unchecked population growth.
The Watchers
The Watchers, arriving on June 13, stars Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, and Oliver Finnegan. Follow Mina, a young artist, as she finds herself stranded in an untouched forest in western Ireland, facing mysterious creatures and a nightly struggle for survival alongside three strangers.
Hero Kid
In the upcoming film, releasing on June 20, we follow the journey of Leon Lee, a mischievous boy from Ever Peace Village, who is determined to become a hero and save his ailing mother. Leon discovers his true identity as the reincarnation of Arhat the Taming Dragon, and alongside his father, Malcolm Lee, they confront the evil Jin Ling and embark on a perilous quest to protect the world.
Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1
Coming soon on June 27 is a cinematic journey spanning 15 years of pre- and post-Civil War America. Directed by Kevin Costner, the film explores the country at war with itself through the perspectives of families, friends, and foes, as they seek to understand the essence of the US.
