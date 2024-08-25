E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

'Ted Lasso' likely to return for season four

Spoiler alert, in case you haven't seen season three, read this with caution

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
US actor Jason Sudeikis (Photo by AFP)
US actor Jason Sudeikis (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 11:38 AM

It looks like fans may get a Ted Lasso Season Four after all.

Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift have been approached to reprise their respective roles of Rebecca Walton, Roy Kent and Leslie Higgins, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.


The Emmy-winning football comedy is set for season four.

After its pre-planned three-season run ended in May 2023, plans for Season Four appeared to be in the works. Following the season three conclusion, which felt very much like a series finale, many of the show's actors acknowledged that they were unsure whether the comedy series would return. However, the performers indicated a wish to keep presenting their experiences in some way.

"Ted Lasso's main characters had a happy ending. (Spoilers!) Jason Sudeikis' Ted returned to Kansas to be with his son and ex-wife; Hunt's Beard seemingly got married in Stonehenge; Rebecca and Keeley make plans to start a women's team in Richmond; and Roy takes over as manager of the AFC Richmond and decides to begin therapy," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ted Lasso is an American sports comedy-drama TV series developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. The show is based on the character Sudeikis portrayed in a series of promotional media for NBC Sports's coverage of England's Premier League.The show follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is appointed to manage an English football team whose owner secretly believes his inexperience will lead to its demise, but whose folksy, cheerful leadership proves unexpectedly effective.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment