Taylor Swift treats fans with The Tortured Poets Department lyrics

Pop queen Taylor Swift, showed her marketing prowess by teasing lyrics on April 8, the day of the solar eclipse, just moments before the celestial event across North America.
As people marvelled at the rare solar eclipse, which won't happen in the US again until 2045, Swift gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from her upcoming April 19 album. This sneak peek of the lyrics sent her fans into a frenzy in anticipation of her eleventh studio album.
Taylor Swift, took to her Instagram Story to provide a link for fans to preorder her album and posted a video showing a typewriter typing out what appeared to be lyrics.
"Crowd goes wild at her fingertips/Half moonshine, Full eclipse," the typewriter writes.
Swifties quickly directed their attention to the singer and praised her "iconic" marketing strategy.
One of her fans on X (formerly Twitter) exclaimed, "Mother set this eclipse upp OMGG." Another fan appreciated her thoughtful gesture, stating, "Her teasing these lyrics on the day of the eclipse."
Several comments poured in, praising Swift as the "marketing Queen" or "marketing genius."
A fan humorously wrote, "She organised the entire eclipse just so she could tease these lyrics. Her power!"
Another emotional fan expressed, "A their the fact that today is an eclipse day AND 11 days before TTPD. April 19 is such a perfect day for so many reasons, this is a new one we go on and on about her planning, but how is the universe always on her side."
The Tortured Poets Department album comes out on April 19. Taylor has revealed four different variants for her 2024 record. ANI
