Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce inspire lifetime holiday movie

The movie, titled 'Christmas in the Spotlight', will air later this year

By ANI

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift (Photo by Reuters)
Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM

Celebrity couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have inspired a new Lifetime Christmas movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, titled Christmas in the Spotlight, will air later this year as part of Lifetime's annual holiday programming, "It's a Wonderful Lifetime."


The story follows Bowyn, a pop star played by Jessica Lord, who meets a professional football player, Drew (played by Laith Wallschleger), backstage at one of her concerts. After Drew publicly declares his crush on Bowyn, they start dating. As their feelings deepen, they face challenges from the press, paparazzi, and even their families.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie's description reads, "With people questioning if their feelings for each other are real or just for show, the pressure mounts."

Adding a holiday twist, the pair must decide by the end of the Christmas season if they want to stay together or let the relationship end.

The film will also star TV host Jeannie Mai as Bowyn's manager and TikTok influencer Haley Kalil as Drew's sister-in-law.

Although the movie isn't officially based on Swift and Kelce's relationship, the storyline mirrors their real-life romance in many ways. Kelce attended one of Swift's concerts last year and later admitted on his podcast that he wanted to give her a bracelet with his phone number, sparking their relationship. Swift was seen attending several Kansas City Chiefs games, supporting Kelce, and their relationship has become a hot topic.

Apart from the film, Hallmark, Lifetime's holiday movie rival, is also venturing into the NFL world. Hallmark will air Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, which will feature Kansas City Chiefs branding and include scenes filmed at Arrowhead Stadium.

Christmas in the Spotlight is written by Eirene Tran Donohue and directed by Michelle Ouellet.

