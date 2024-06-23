E-Paper

Taylor Swift poses with Prince William at 'splendid' London concert

Charlotte and George were also in the photos

By Reuters

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 1:04 PM

Last updated: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 1:08 PM

Britain's Prince William posed for a photo with US music star Taylor Swift and two of his children, Charlotte and George, at the first night of Swift's Eras tour in London on Friday.

A photo posted on Kensington Palace's X social media feed with the caption "Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening!" showed William smiling as Swift took a selfie with him and the children. William celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday.


Swift also posted a different photo of her with the royals and her partner, Travis Kelce, with the message: "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start".

Ahead of the first of her eight shows at London's Wembley Stadium, the city published a special version of its distinctive London Underground map to mark the occasion, and the "Changing of the Guard" ceremony at Buckingham Palace featured a military band rendition of one of her songs.


