Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, and Emraan Hashmi advocate for 'timely treatment' on World Cancer Day

Bollywood stars on Tuesday united on World Cancer Day to emphasise the importance of timely treatment and early detection, which are crucial in the fight against cancer.

Bollywood celebrities Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, and Emraan Hashmi shared their personal experiences with cancer and raised awareness about cancer. Filmmaker Kashyap and actress Bendre, both cancer survivors, spoke about their diagnoses and the importance of "early detection" and treatment.

Kashyap, who was diagnosed with 'breast cancer' in 2018, spoke about the challenges of fighting the disease and also praised government initiatives that are making cancer treatment accessible to millions.

"On World Cancer Day, I want to commend the Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY initiatives for making timely cancer treatment accessible to many, regardless of their financial background. Cancer is a journey that tests your strength, resilience, and faith. Early diagnosis and affordable treatment are, however, key to survival, and thanks to such government schemes, millions can now hope for a better future. Let's continue to support one another and raise awareness about early breast cancer detection because together we can beat cancer," she said.

Bendre, who was diagnosed with high-grade cancer in 2018, also spoke about the importance of early detection and access to healthcare. She called initiatives like Ayushman Bharat a "game changer" for helping families in need.

"Today, on World Cancer Day, I want to talk about a harsh reality: cancer affects millions of lives every year, and late detection often makes treatment a daunting challenge. Early detection is crucial in the fight against cancer, but for many, access to quality healthcare has been a significant barrier. That's why initiatives like Ayushman Bharat are game changers. By providing accessible and affordable healthcare, countless families can now seek timely cancer treatment and, crucially, important early detection. The impact is real, financial barriers are being broken, and people are gaining the confidence to fight cancer..."

Apart from this, actor Hashmi, whose son Ayan was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, shared how their family's life changed but also how they found "strength."