Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's directorial debut explores women's empowerment

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has announced the release date of her directorial debut Sharmajee Ki Beti, starring Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta.
Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Prime Video treated fans with this exciting news. Sharing the poster, they captioned the post, which read, "Bright spirits, bold hearts and big dreams! Are you ready to meet these superwomen? #SharmajeeKiBetiOnPrime, June 28."
As soon as the news was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.
Tahira's husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana reacted with heart emoji.
Tisca Chopra wrote, "Can't wait to watch."
One of the users wrote, "Looking forward to this movie..."
A light-hearted movie, Sharmajee Ki Beti explores relevant themes of women's empowerment and the challenges faced by them. Through the multi-generational lens of three middle-class women and two teenage girls — all sharing the common surname 'Sharma' — the film delves into their unique experiences and struggles. ANI
