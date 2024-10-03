E-Paper

Tabu celebrates 10 years of 'Haider' with special post, fans call for re-release

The film was released in cinemas on October 2, 2014

By ANI

Actor Tabu (Photo by PTI)
Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 11:26 AM

Tabu, who has delivered some stellar performances throughout her career, on Wednesday, took a trip down memory lane to celebrate 10 years of the critically acclaimed political crime thriller Haider.

She uploaded a video from the movie to Instagram. In it, we see scenes of her character Ghazala Meer and Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan and Shraddha Kapoor among many others.


Sharing the video, she wrote, "#Haider Oct 2 , 2014. A decade of all that followed..Thank you."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Your portrayal of Ghazala still leaves us in awe--haunting, powerful, and timeless. You truly defined the film with your brilliance."

Another user commented, "Re release."

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Haider is an adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet. It follows the journey of a young man (Kapoor) who returns to Kashmir after learning of his father's disappearance. Not only does he hear that his father has been jailed by security agents for harbouring militants, but finds that his mother is in a relationship with his uncle.

Intense tension ensues between mother and son as both deal with the news of the young man's father's death. Soon after learning that his uncle is guilty for the horrific murder, Haider embarks on a trip to avenge his father's death.

Tabu portrayed the role of stepmother Ghazala, a woman who is a wife torn between her idealistic husband and her opportunistic brother-in-law.

The film was released in cinemas on October 2, 2014, and there's no news yet on a re-release.

For now, Tabu is gearing up for the international series Dune: Prophecy.

