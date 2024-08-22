Taapsee Pannu: 'I am not a people pleaser'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu (Photo by AFP)

Thu 22 Aug 2024

In the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood, few actresses have navigated the terrain as boldly and candidly as Taapsee Pannu.

Known for her impressive range and dedication to her craft, Pannu is not only a celebrated performer but also an outspoken advocate for personal boundaries and respect.

"I think I have chosen a life which unfortunately I got to know very late that kuch karo na karo, troll to tum hoge hi [you'll be trolled no matter what you do]," she confessed, reflecting on the inevitability of online criticism.

"So, I think this trolling has come into all of our lives lately. And I feel ki kuch relevant hu mai tabhi to troll ho rahi hu," the actor said , emphasising that being trolled signifies her relevance in today's digital landscape.

The actress also touched on the transient nature of trolling, noting that online attacks often flare up around a single post or tweet but quickly fade as public attention shifts.

"People are spending time in negativity on you. I would be like, 'okay, I'm worth their time in some way'," said Pannu.

She believes that despite the harshness of today's trolls they lack the power to destroy careers as it did in earlier times when critics could significantly influence an actor's trajectory.

"No, they cannot. No, they cannot. Otherwise, mai to yha pe pakka nhi hoti (I wouldn't be here. I swear.)," she said.

The Pink actor was particularly outspoken about her interactions with the paparazzi, saying, "I have a very clear logic of the fact that I'm a public figure, not public property. There's a very, very big difference between the two."

She firmly asserted her right to personal space, highlighting that undue invasion by photographers crosses the line.

"If you shout at me, I will not take it. If you jump on me and pounce on me and physically come too close to me, that's not acceptable," Pannu said.