Suraj Bhartti on tech and how it affects Hindustani classical music

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 3:40 PM

In a world where technology allows us to arrange everything from vocals to compositions at the click of a button, there are dedicated disciples committed to preserving the rich legacy of Hindustani classical music. One such passionate artist is Suraj Bhartti, a classical singer and vocal coach based in the culturally vibrant UAE.

He believes that this form of music is so ancient and deeply rooted that it will never fade from sight or mind. What’s particularly fascinating is the diversity of his student base, ranging from eager five-year-olds to enthusiastic learners in their 70s. Suraj embodies the spirit of giving back to the avid music lovers of today, not just through his performances but also through his compositions and teachings.

City Times sat down with the musician to delve into his journey and explore how he keeps the timeless art of Hindustani music alive in a modern, fast-paced world.

You began studying Hindustani classical music at a very young age. Was this the only path you considered, or did you have other options?

Music has always been my calling. I started my journey at five, and it has become part of my being.

I come from a musical lineage; with my grandfather, Anand Kumar Singh, a Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner, and my father, Shailendra Bharti, a renowned devotional singer, I was naturally drawn to this path. Their influence has been monumental. While I could have pursued other fields, music fills me with joy and connects me to something greater.

Moving to your current base, how is Hindustani classical music received in Dubai, especially among such diverse audiences?

I’ve been delighted by the warm reception here. In Dubai, Hindustani classical music is appreciated by a mosaic of cultures — Arabs, Pakistanis, Russians, Germans, Sri Lankans, and more. Many of my students come to explore not just singing but also practices like opening the throat chakra. It’s a wonderful fusion of traditional art with contemporary exploration.

You’ve recently been approached by the film and TV industry for your compositions. Can you share more about that?

Yes. I’m thrilled to say that my compositions are gaining traction in the industry. You can find my original tracks on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. It’s a joy to write, compose, and produce music that spans from emotional ballads to energetic dance tracks and powerful devotional mantras. This versatility helps me connect with a broader audience.

What has been the most rewarding experience for you as a musician and a teacher?

Teaching is deeply fulfilling. Witnessing three generations of a family learn together — grandchild, parent, and grandparent — has been truly remarkable. This bond through music is incredibly special. I also have students who pursue their passion for singing later in life; one of my oldest students is 78. I even have chartered accountants who turn to music for a refreshing break from their mundane jobs. Their dedication inspires me every day.

How do you tailor your teaching approach for students at varying levels of experience?

I begin by assessing each student’s position in their musical journey through a simple singing exercise. This helps me categorise them as beginner, intermediate, or advanced, allowing me to tailor my lessons accordingly. I often meet students who are just starting out, and my goal is to empower even those who think they can’t sing, guiding them to discover their unique voices. Ultimately, not everyone who comes to me aspires to be a playback singer; some seek vocal training to improve their sound for intimate gatherings, while others pursue music professionally.

In a tech-driven era, where autotuning is common, how do you think music education can retain its passion and dedication?

Technology has transformed music, but it has limitations. Autotuning may correct pitch, but it can’t replicate the emotion that comes from a heartfelt performance. The essence of music lies in its emotional depth, which dedicated learners can appreciate. No matter how advanced technology becomes, the journey of learning music, especially the nuances, will always require passion and guidance.

Considering the saturation of the music industry in the UAE, how do you view the market for trained singers?

The UAE is indeed competitive, but it values quality. Trained singers bring depth and knowledge, which is why I often perform at events where audiences come specifically to enjoy my music. The key is authenticity and a commitment to excellence; over time, this cultivates a dedicated audience.

