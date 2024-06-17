Superman star Henry Cavill asks fans for parenting tips

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 1:27 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 1:28 PM

Superman star Henry Cavill, who is set to embark on a new role, one of fatherhood, on Father's Day asked fans for tips on parenting.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Cavill shared a selfie while sitting in a nursery.

He wrote, "Oh yeah.....and Happy Father's Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips?? And don't worry, pillows won't be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures.#FathersDay."

Cavill also reassured his fans and followers that they wouldn't be keeping the pillows in the baby's crib. Joking that their child would be crafting figurines instead, referring to the Warhammer 40,000 adaptation that he and Viscuso were working on together.

The news broke after Cavill and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, were spotted in New York City, with Viscuso sporting what appeared to be a baby bump, as per TMZ.

Cavill confirmed in April that he and Viscuso are expecting a child.

During Access Hollywood at the The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare's New York City premiere, he said "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that," People quoted.

Speculation ran rampant until Cavill confirmed the pregnancy during the premiere of his latest movie, sparking congratulations and excitement from fans and media alike.

This marks a significant milestone for Cavill and Viscuso, as they eagerly anticipate the arrival of their first child together.