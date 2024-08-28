'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' trailer reveals the actor's real-life heroism beyond the cape

The actor took to Instagram and shared a series of beautiful pictures and a video from their Maldives diaries
Warner Bros. Pictures has unveiled the trailer for the much-anticipated documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, offering a compelling look at the life of an actor who became a real-life hero.
Directed by Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui, known for their work on McQueen, the film explores the multifaceted legacy of Christopher Reeve, transcending his iconic role as Superman, according to Deadline.
Filmmaker James Gunn who is the co-CEO of DC Studios also shared the trailer on his official Instagram handle.
The documentary traces Reeve's rise from an aspiring actor to a global star, beginning with his groundbreaking portrayal of Superman in the 1978 film.
Reeve's performance in four Superman films set a benchmark for the character and solidified his place in cinematic history.
Yet, as the trailer poignantly reveals, Reeve's heroism extended far beyond the silver screen.
According to Deadline, the film delves into the personal and professional challenges Reeve faced, notably his life-altering horse-riding accident in 1995, which left him paralysed from the neck down.
Despite his initial despair, Reeve's story is one of remarkable resilience.
The documentary showcases how he channelled his experiences into a passionate advocacy for disability rights and care, embodying a different kind of heroism.
The trailer features a treasure trove of never-before-seen home movies and personal archives, providing a rare glimpse into Reeve's private life.
It also includes the first extended interviews with Reeve's three children, who share their personal memories and reflections on their father.
Adding depth to the narrative, the documentary includes interviews with some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Reeve's close friend Robin Williams, who offers heartfelt insights into Reeve's character and spirit.
Produced by Passion Pictures and Misfits Entertainment, and financed by New York-based Words + Pictures, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is a collaboration with DC Studios, HBO Documentary Films, CNN Films, and Words+Pictures, according to Deadline.
The documentary is set to premiere in US theatres on September 21, with an encore presentation scheduled for September 25, Reeve's birthday.
An international release is anticipated, though the dates have yet to be announced.
ALSO READ:
The actor took to Instagram and shared a series of beautiful pictures and a video from their Maldives diaries
This compact EV by BYD isn’t just another Chinese crossover, it has more than a few tricks up its sleeve
#MeToo movement sweeps across Mollywood after Justice Hema Committee report is made public
The announcement comes after brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher ended an infamous 15-year feud
To mark the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, the sisters tell us what being an Emirati means to them
From a Roman holiday to a chance encounter, the second half of the season, set to release on September 12, is shaping up to be a must-watch
Do you want to try a viral recipe?
From culinary offers to discounted goods, there are several things to check out as schools reopen in the country