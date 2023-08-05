Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel visit Attari–Wagah border ahead of Gadar 2 release

The sequel to the superhit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will be released on August 11

Bollywood actors Sunny Deol (R) and Ameesha Patel attend the promotion of their upcoming film ‘Gadar 2’ at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post. — AFP

By ANI Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 10:04 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 10:05 PM

Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel who are gearing up for their most-awaited film 'Gadar 2' went to the Attari–Wagah border ahead of the release of their film on Saturday.

Ameesha wore a blue suit, channelling her character in the film while Sunny wore a yellow kurta and matched it with an olive green turban.

The co-actors also performed Bhangra after the Beating Retreat Ceremony. During this, Udit Narayan was seen singing the song.

Earlier, Sunny visited Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings.

Bollywood actors Sunny Deol (C), Ameesha Patel (L) with playback singer Udit Narayan (R) attend the promotion of ‘Gadar 2’ at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post. — AFP

He was seen praying on the temple grounds and posing with a few fans.

Recently, Sunny shared the trailer on Instagram and captioned it, “Apne parivaar aur desh ke liye, ek baar phir se Gadar machayega Tara Singh! On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, presenting you all with #Gadar2Trailer. The trailer is out now! (Link in bio) #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August se.”

With amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump, the three-minute-long trailer showcases Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Udit Narayan attend the promotion ‘Gadar 2’ at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post. — AFP

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

Director Anil Sharma said: "We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries."