'Stree 2' trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor embark on mission to fight new ghost

After Mumbai wedding, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant receive grand welcome in Jamnagar
They married over the July 12th weekend in Mumbai
Makers of Stree 2 starring RajKummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the horror comedy.
Taking to Instagram, Kapoor treated fans with the trailer video.
The trailer begins with Pankaj Tripathi's character introducing the new threat to the people of Chanderi, 'Sarkata'.
In the trailer Vicky (played by Rao) steps up and transforms into the prince of Chanderi to save the women of the village when Sarkata (a headless entity) threatens to abduct them
Tamannaah Bhatia will be making a cameo with a dance number in the movie.
Sharing the trailer, Kapoor wrote, "YE RAHA TRAILER! India's most awaited gang is back to fight Chanderi ka naya aatank! Get ready for the biggest horror-comedy film of the year. Stree 2 Trailer Out Now.The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024#Stree2 #SarkateKaAatank."
Ahead of the trailer release, the makers released posters.
Taking to Instagram, RajKummar treated fans with a new poster and captioned it, "Ho jaiye taiyar Aa raha hai #Bicky with his most loved gang and with #Stree ji for the biggest horror comedy of the year. #Stree2 Trailer out tomorrow. The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024."
Stree was a 2018 hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.
Stree 2 will hit cinemas on August 15.
ALSO READ:
They married over the July 12th weekend in Mumbai
Her only accessories seemed to be her smartwatch and her necklace
Punjabi music is so in right now, says one fan
Prosecutors allege Young Thug, 32, was the leader of YSL, or Young Slime Life, a part of the Bloods gang
Grammy-wimming musician says she needs a long break
Movie about tough-as-nails group of fairies out in 2027
Rebel Wilson's directorial debut, ‘The Deb’, will close the fest
A Russian techpreneur fell in love with Abu Dhabi and decided to pay tribute to it by creating an album dedicated to the emirate using artificial intelligence