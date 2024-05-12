South Indian actress dies in car accident

Everything from buzzing nightlife and family-friendly events, to cultural attractions, here are some top recommendations for your weekend in the UAE
A famous Kannada actress, Pavitra Jayaram died on Sunday after being involved in a tragic car accident, as per reports from Indian media outlets.
The incident took place in India's Telangana state, when Pavitra was travelling in a vehicle with her family members and friends.
The vehicle collided with a divider and a bus during the accident, that led to her demise. As per reports, others in the vehicle sustained injuries.
Jayaram was known for her roles in Telugu serials and her extensive work in the TV industry. She also starred in some movies.
ALSO READ:
Everything from buzzing nightlife and family-friendly events, to cultural attractions, here are some top recommendations for your weekend in the UAE
The couple, anticipating their first child, returned from their babymoon, with Deepika wearing an oversized tee concealing her baby bump
Following the announcement, social media erupted with excitement, marking the first-time pairing of the actress with the Bollywood icon
In the photo, the actor appears groomed, donning a black T-shirt and shades while gazing into the mirror
The two actors are part of the highly-anticipated film 'Heads of State'
Luhrmann, the creative mind behind the 2022 biopic 'Elvis,' teased the possibility of delving further into Presley's musical legacy
Winslet will grace the German festival to present the European premiere of her latest cinematic endeavour 'Lee'
The singer-songwriter expressed her annoyance at the persistent association of her identity with her father, actor Keith Allen