Sophie Ellis-Bextor to perform 20-year-old hit at BAFTA Film Awards

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 1:57 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 2:00 PM

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor is all set to showcase her singing skills at the upcoming edition of the BAFTA Awards.

According to Variety, the British Academy announced that Sophie will perform her hit Murder on the Dancefloor at the ceremony, marking the latest stage in a triumphant comeback for the track, first released in December 2001.

The track, which was released almost 20 years ago, found renewed attention on social media. It was recently featured in Emerald Fennell's BAFTA-nominated film Saltburn. So the latest edition of BAFTA is truly going to usher in a wave of nostalgia among fans.

The Saltburn effect has seen the disco romp become something of a viral sensation, amassing hundreds of thousands of TikTok videos and storming back up international charts. ANI