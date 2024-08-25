Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal share glimpses from their fun-filled vacation

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 12:30 PM

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are clearly enjoying every moment as they often share glimpses of their holidays with fans.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, Sinha posted a series of pictures from their latest vacation.

The first picture shows the couple posing in a beautiful, lush green setting, looking relaxed and happy.

The post also includes a fun selfie of the two and a sun-soaked shot where they can be seen basking in the warm weather.

Along with the pictures, Sinha added a caption that read, "Home is where the heart is... and wherever in the world... my heart is with my home."

The couple married on June 23 in Mumbai.