Soha Ali Khan pens a moving note for mother-in-law

Published: Mon 8 Apr 2024, 12:25 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Apr 2024, 1:14 PM

Actor Soha Ali Khan always makes sure to pamper her loved ones. Her Instagram feed is proof of this fact. On Monday, she dropped a heartfelt post for her mother-in-law to mark her birthday.

"Happy birthday Mama (cake and heart emojis) May your birthday be filled with all the love, joy, and food you have given us," Soha wrote.

Soha also shared love-filled images with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

A day ago, Soha celebrated her father-in-law's birthday with the whole family.

"Happy birthday Papa ... thank you for the love, the wisdom and the stories!!," she posted

Soha, daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, got married to Kunal in January 25, 2015. The couple had their first child- daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal recently made his directorial debut with the film Madgaon Express. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The film hit theaters on March 22.

Soha was last seen in the web series Hush Hush alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna.