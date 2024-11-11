'So grateful': Lady Gaga on earning two Grammy nominations

Lady Gaga (Photo by AFP)

Pop icon Lady Gaga is extremely grateful for receiving two Grammy Award nominations.

Taking to Instagram, Lady Gaga wrote, "I'm so grateful for these 2 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS! Because of our amazing fans we are so blessed to be nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo recording for Die With A Smile!! @recordingacademy We love y'all! Monsters and Hooligans did that!"

Gaga scored two nominations at the 2025 Grammy Awards for her Bruno Mars duet Die With A Smile.

Reacting to the nominations, Gaga not only penned a gratitude note but also shared a picture with her collaborator Bruno Mars

Die With A Smile is nominated in two categories: Song of the Year and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance.

Gaga has now received 38 nominations total and 13 Grammy wins.

Beyonce received the most nominations. This time she leads the pack with 11 nominations for her genre-blending album Cowboy Carter, which is set to compete in major categories including Record, Song, and Album of the Year, according to Variety.

Beyonce, who already holds the record for the most Grammy wins by any artist, has secured nominations in pop, rap, country, and Americana categories.Other major contenders include Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone, each with seven nominations.

Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift follow closely with six nominations each.

Here are the nominees for the big four categories:

Album of the Year

1. Andre 3000 - New Blue Sun

2. Beyonce - Cowboy Carter

3. Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

4. Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

5. Charli XCX - Brat

6. Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4

7. Sabrina Carpenter - Short N' Sweet

8. Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets

Department

Record of the Year

1. The Beatles - "Now and Then"

2. Beyonce - "Texas Hold 'Em"

3. Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"

4. Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

5. Charli XCX - "360"

6. Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

7. Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"

8. Taylor Swift - "Fortnight (ft. Post Malone)"

Song of the Year

1. Beyonce - "Texas Hold 'Em"

2. Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"