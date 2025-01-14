'Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya meets family of war hero

Actor Veer Pahariya, set to make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming war film Sky Force, recently met the family of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, the Mahavir Chakra recipient who inspired his character.

Veer took to his Instagram account on Monday to share pictures with Devayya's 90-year-old wife, Mrs Sundari Devayya, and their daughters, Smitha and Preetha, during their meeting in Bengaluru. The actor also expressed his admiration for the family and their inspiring legacy.

Along with the post, the actor added a lengthy caption that read, "It is difficult to put into words the emotions I felt today after meeting Mrs Sundari Devayya, the 90-year-old wife of the legendary Mahavir Chakra recipient, Squadron Leader Ajjamada B. Devayya, and their daughters, Smitha and Preetha, in Bengaluru."

"For the past 3 and a half years, I have immersed myself in learning about the life and heroism of this extraordinary man while preparing for my role as Tabby in Sky Force. I thought I understood his bravery and sacrifice, but today, hearing anecdotes from his family--the people who knew him, loved him, and continue to honour his memory--left me deeply moved and humbled," he added.

Sky Force, set for release on January 24 in India, stars Akshay Kumar as an Air Force officer, who is on a revenge mission following the death of fellow soldiers. The high-stakes thriller is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur.

Akshay is joined by debutant Veer Pahariya, who plays another IAF officer, and Sara Ali Khan, who portrays Veer's wife. The film will also feature Nimrat Kaur in a pivotal role.

Earlier this month, the much-awaited song Maaye from Sky Force was released.