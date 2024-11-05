'Singham Again' makes Rs 1 billion at the box office

Bollywood film director-producer Rohit Shetty (Photo by AFP)

Rohit Shetty's latest action-packed film, Singham Again, has stormed the box office, marking a historic milestone for the director.

The film, which was released over the Diwali weekend (November 1), has become Shetty's 10th film to cross the coveted Rs1 billion (Dh43 million) mark.

Taking to Instagram, Shetty wrote, "SINGHAM AGAIN my 10th and fastest 100 cr [Rs 1 billion] film," adding, "For the past 16 films one thing that has remained constant is your love, thank you for all the support and love, humbled."

Featuring an ensemble cast of stars, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor, the film has garnered significant attention for its star power.

Despite some actors having limited screen time, the film's narrative and high-octane action have captivated audiences across the country.

Devgn reprises his iconic role as Bajirao Singham, while Singh brings his signature energy with comedic flair.