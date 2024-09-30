Siddhant Chaturvedi strikes Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose at IIFA Rocks 2024

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 8:49 PM

The IIFA Rocks 2024, which took place on Sunday night, was a star-studded affair co-hosted by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee.

The night was filled with unforgettable moments, but one that truly stole the spotlight was Siddhant's sweet gesture for superstar Shah Rukh Khan, which was the cherry on top.

In an iconic Bollywood moment, Siddhant recreated SRK's legendary open-arms pose on stage, against a massive backdrop of his famous look from DDLJ. The crowd couldn't contain their excitement as Siddhant mimicked the King of Romance.

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair, held in Abu Dhabi.

Bollywood's biggest celebrities graced the event, including icons like Hema Malini, Rekha, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.