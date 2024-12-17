Shreya Chaudhary on working with Divya Dutta in 'Bandish Bandits Season 2'

The much-loved music drama Bandish Bandits has returned for its second season on Prime Video.

Released on December 13, the series brings back Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry as Radhe and Tamanna. The cast also includes Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, while new faces like Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, and Yashaswini Dayama join the show.

Dutta, known for her versatile acting, plays the role of Nandini. Her story is deeply emotional and shows her unrequited love and memories of her lost partner, Imroz Dehlvi, played by Arjun Rampal, in a cameo.

Chaudhary shared her experience of working with Dutta, saying: "If you've seen Season 2, the standout for me is the beautiful track between Nandini and Tamanna. I wish everyone could have a teacher like her. For me, personally, that teacher was Divya Ma'am. I have always admired her as an actor, so I was very excited to know she was playing this character. She is such a giving and warm person. When you see her work, you see her strong personality."

"At first, I was very formal and shy. I used to just say my lines and leave. One day, she called me and said, 'What has happened to you? Why are you so formal with me?' She shook me up, and now we are friends. Having that bond with her makes me feel very grateful," Chaudhary added.

Talking about the hard work put into the series, Chaudhary said, "We started working on Season 2 in 2022. By the end of 2022, we began shooting. Thanks to Anand Sir, all of us worked really hard. The whole cast gave their best. We attended many workshops and training sessions. Anand Sir comes from a theatre background, so he believes a lot in workshops. With so much blood, sweat, and love, we created this show."