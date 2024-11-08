‘Private jet in Dubai’: Bollywood's Kartik Aaryan jokes about next big dream after McLaren GT gift

Kartik Aaryan has emerged as one of Bollywood’s most consistent post-pandemic stars, delivering back-to-back hits with the psychological thriller Freddy, the gripping Dhamaka, and the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Now, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (BB3) smashing the Rs150-crore mark in under a week, Kartik has firmly cemented his status as a Bollywood superstar. Even with other big-ticket releases like Singham competing in the same weekend, BB3 has stormed the box office, making Kartik a veteran of the 100-crore club and a fan favourite across the globe.

Yet, despite his star status, Kartik still brings with him the spirit of a boy from small-town Gwalior, grateful for the journey he's on. During his recent visit to Dubai, he spoke to Khaleej Times about his whirlwind rise.

“Gwalior goes with me wherever I go,” he shared. “I’ve been there, I’ve seen life over there, I’ve experienced things over there, and that has always been with me … woh mere andar hi hai [it’s within me].”

While Kartik basks in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3—directed by comedy hitmaker Anees Bazmee—he’s also sharing the limelight with stars like Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Tripti Dimri.

The social media enthusiast has kept fans updated on the film’s box office milestones with regular posts. “I haven't slept in a month,” he joked, as he settled in for our chat, having just landed in Dubai a few hours earlier.

In the city of luxury cars

Dubai, known for its luxury lifestyle and stunning cars, naturally drew a conversation towards Kartik's own celebrated car collection—a point of pride and joy for the actor.

Bhushan Kumar, producer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and head of T-Series, famously gifted Kartik an exclusive McLaren GT after the film’s success. The supercar, one of the fastest four-wheel drives globally, can reach 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds. Kartik’s prized collection also includes a Range Rover SV, a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche 718 Boxster, and a Mini Cooper S, which he gifted to his mother.

In Dubai, the city of supercars, we couldn’t resist asking Kartik which vehicle he’d like to take on a night drive around town. “Not here in Dubai, but I do that a lot in Mumbai. Here, I don’t have a car. I hope I can buy one here too," he admitted with a laugh. Hint, hint When we suggested that maybe Bhushan Kumar could get him a car in Dubai, Kartik took the joke a step further. “Please tell Bhushan Kumar to buy me a plane!” he laughed. “Please do, ask him to get me a private jet because I do a lot of film promotion; they will save money. We always have to look for flight tickets for everyone, hotels, etc. So that will be better. Best, I'm going to buy a private jet in Dubai,” Kartik added, half-jokingly but with a hint of ambition in his eyes. With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 joining his lineup of 100-crore hits, Kartik Aaryan’s wish for a jet may not be too far from reality. If this means more visits to Dubai for the actor, his fans in the city have a lot to look forward to—and who knows, we might just spot him jet-setting across the world in his very own private plane! ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan heads to Jaipur for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' trailer launch Vidya Balan on dance face-off with Madhuri Dixit in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'