Shilpa Shetty to ‘Sukhee’ co-star Amit Sadh: ‘You are truly special’

Actor Shilpa Shetty. (Photo by PTI)

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 12:36 PM

For her Sukhee co-star Amit Sadh’s birthday, actor Shilpa Shetty had a special message.

Taking to Instagram Story, Shetty wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, Amit. You are truly special, may your day be as amazing as you are."

She also shared a goofy picture with him from the sets of the movie, which is avaliable to stream now on Netflix.

Sukhee offers a glimpse into the life of Sukhee, a devoted housewife who dedicates herself to her husband, her daughter, and father-in-law. However, her routine takes an unexpected turn when she receives an invitation to her school reunion. Eager to reconnect with an old friend, played by Kusha Kapila, and visit Delhi, Sukhee embarks on a thrilling adventure following a heated argument with her husband.The film deals with patriarchy and women's empowerment with a dash of comedy.

Meanwhile, Sadh has launched a YouTube channel, where he will be dropping the series Motorcycle Saved My Life.

The informative YouTube series covers Sadh's experiences on his riding expedition that saw him journey through Balasinor, Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Chandigarh, Theog, Sangla, Kaza, Jispa, Prune, Padum and Leh Ladakh.

Sadh said of his series, "Riding is therapeutic for me and as the title of my series suggests Motorcycle Saved My Life, there was a time in my life where I needed some clarity and that's when my riding journey began. Through my rides, I got to experience nature closely, which played a crucial role in helping me feel better. That's why, today on this occasion of World Environment Day, I request everyone to look after and protect our nature and environment. Through my series, I also aim to promote healthy riding experiences because riding is something that you do not only for yourself but it is also your duty to stay responsible for the safety of others around you."