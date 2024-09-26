Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty reunite at event, fans demand 'Dhadkan 2'

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 1:36 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 1:41 PM

Bollywood stars Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty were seen bumping into each other at an event in Mumbai.

In visuals captured by the paparazzi, they could be seen exchanging pleasantries as soon as they saw each other.

In no time, netizens flooded social media with reactions, urging the stars to make Dhadkan 2. One fan commented, "Nostalgic...please do Dhadkan 2'.

"We would love to see you guys together in a film," a social media user wrote.

Shilpa looked stunning in an ivory saree that she paired with a pearl-embellished statement blouse and statement mang tika. Sunil looked dapper in a grey-coloured notch lapel blazer and pants.

In 2000, the actors shared screen space in Dhadkan, which also featured Akshay Kumar.