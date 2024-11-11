Shilpa Shetty meets YouTuber MrBeast, Logon Paul in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty recently met American influencer and wrestler Logan Paul, and popular YouTuber MrBeast, in Mumbai.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the actress shared a series of pictures, where she and her son, Viaan, were seen posing with MrBeast and Logan Paul.

"Beauty and Mr.Beast with my lil Beast Welcome to india #MrBeast #LoganPaul @ksi #sundaydoneright #sonday #gratitude #smiles," read her post.

MrBeast, who has a massive following on social media, replied to Shetty's post in the comments and wrote, "It was nice meeting you!"

In no time fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis to express their excitement over the meeting.