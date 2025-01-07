'She did it': Daughters Scout, Rumer Willis celebrate Demi Moore's win at Golden Globes

Demi Moore. Photo: Reuters

Actress Demi Moore's daughters, Scout, Tallulah and Rumer Willis, celebrated their mother's win at the annual 82nd Golden Globes.

Moore took home the Golden Globe for Best Female Actor Performance in Comedy or Musical for her performance in The Substance on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the daughters of the Substance actress shared a video in which they were seen cheering for the actress after she was announced as the Golden Globes winner.

In the video, all three can be seen jumping and cheering as Scandal veteran Kerry Washington calls out Moore's name. The post was captioned: "She did it."

American florist and perfumer Eric Buterbaugh can also be seen in the room with the Willis sisters alongside British photographer Amanda de Cadenet, according to Deadline.

Rumer Willis commented on the post and shared her proud feelings for her mother.

"Go mama go. So so proud of you. Omg I love you so much. So well deserved."

Moore evoked a loud cheer with her powerful speech at the ceremony.

"Oh wow. I really wasn't expecting that. I'm just in shock right now. I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor. I'm just so humbled and so grateful," she told the crowd.

Moore, 62, who won for the body-horror satire The Substance, said in her speech that a producer once dismissed her as a "popcorn actress" 30 years ago.

"At that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged. And I bought in, and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, maybe I've done what I was supposed to do," she said.