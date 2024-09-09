E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

'She changed my life': George Lopez on Sandra Bullock

'She changed the direction of my life for no other purpose other than she thought I was funny,' he says

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
George Lopez (Photo by AFP)
George Lopez (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 12:41 PM

American comedian and actor George Lopez credited Sandra Bullock for his success, said The Hollywood Reporter.

The stand-up comedian spoke about her impact on his life on a recent episode of Politickin' with Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch, and Doug Hendrickson podcast.


He recalled the tough phase of his life in the 1990s, saying, "I was in Austin and Sandra Bullock lived in Austin and Dave Chappelle had been there the week before. And the manager of the club comes to me and says, 'I think Sandra Bullock's gonna come in. She called, she going to come in,'" said Lopez.

"I was like, man, I don't want her to see me like this. You know, I didn't even know her. I got on my knees in that green room, and I said. 'Please, please don't let her'," he added.

The comedian said he "wished for her not to come," and later Bullock was unable to attend his concert that night.

However, a year and a half later, they met each other again when Bullock was working on a Latino TV show and invited Lopez.

"I'd already kind of cleaned up a little bit, and then she saw me, and she's like, 'Come to my office,'" he said.

"I told her, 'Hey, you know, what you're gonna try to do has never been done successfully, and if I don't ever see you again or whatever happens, I just want to say thank you,'" the comedian recalled, adding, "I'd never had anybody believe in me, and she was like, 'Why don't you worry about being funny, and why don't you let me worry about everything else?'"

"She changed the direction of my life and everybody that's in my family. And for no other purpose other than she just thought I was funny," Lopez was quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment