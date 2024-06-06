Sharvari says working with Sathyaraj in 'Munjya' was an education

Thriller to begin production this year
Bollywood actor Sharvari is excited about working with the actor Sathyaraj, of Baahubali fame, in the film Munjya. She said, "I am a huge fan of all of Rajamouli sir's work and, of course, his epic cult blockbuster, Baahubali [Part 1 and Part 2]. I have seen both films multiple times. So, when I first learnt that Sathyaraj sir is part of Munjya, I was excited beyond words."
She explained that working with Sathyaraj was a lesson in craft.
"Watching Sathyaraj sir on-set was like attending an acting workshop every day. His versatility, patience, and sheer talent transcended everything. Whether it was a comic scene or an intense moment, Sathyaraj sir's consistency and ease made every scene come alive.. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have shared the screen with such a phenomenal actor and I hope to have the opportunity to collaborate with him again," she added.
Munjya stars Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj. The film is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Recently, makers released a teaser, which introduces the character Munjya in a remote forest. Munjya springs into action after hearing the popular song Munni Badnam Hui from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's 2010 blockbuster, Dabangg.
The screenplay of Munjya has been developed by Yogesh Chandekar and Niren Bhatt, and Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya have composed the music for the film, which is scheduled for release on June 7.
ALSO READ:
Thriller to begin production this year
The 80-year-old Rolling Stones frontman has no plans to retire
Eight-episode drama is set about 100 years before the 1999 film 'Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace'
Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973
Movie is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone
She posted photographs of her ensemble on social media
Actor says she’s trying out being an assistant director