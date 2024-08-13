Shankar Mahadevan, Shabana Azmi get honorary doctorates from Kolkata-based university

Actor Shabana Azmi (Photo by PTI)

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 1:29 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 1:30 PM

Notable personalities including musician Shankar Mahadevan, actress Shabana Azmi and former Indian tennis player Leander Paes on Monday received honorary doctorates from Techno India University (TIU), a prominent university in Kolkata.

Expressing gratitude for receiving such honour, Mahadevan said, "This is a very special day for me, I am completely grateful and honoured to receive this Doctorate from Techno India, a very prestigious organisation."

"I feel even more blessed because of the people along with whom I received it...I thank them for giving me this honour. It is also a responsibility to work harder in the field of music, not just for entertainment but to use music as a tool for the betterment of humanity and address various causes that are associated with human beings," he added.

Mahadevan sang a song from the movie Lakshya.

Earlier in the day, Azmi took to Instagram and wrote a note about receiving the honorary doctorate in the presence of the Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Her post was flooded with congratulatory messages.