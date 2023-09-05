Shahid Kapoor's son Zain turns 5, Mira Rajput shares a candid picture of him

The renowned artist will enthral the audience in a concert organised by SAMIT Event Group
Zain Kapoor, the son of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, and the grandson of Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, celebrated his fifth birthday on Tuesday. To mark the occasion, Mira shared an endearing monochrome photo of Zain, caught in a candid moment with a sweet message.
"Sugar, pizza slice and all things nice! Who knew I’d be happily wrapped around this little finger! Sharp mind and cuddly heart, keep rocking & rolling through life my son-shine! May the music always be loud! Happy 5th my Zainu," she wrote in the caption.
Mira's friends and followers joined in to wish Zain on his special day. Vandana Sajnani, the spouse of Rajesh Khatter, who is the father of Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter, also extended her wishes.
Shahid and Mira exchanged vows in 2015 and are proud parents to a daughter named Misha, who is six years old. While the couple used to share glimpses of their lives on social media and in public, they now prioritise shielding their family from excessive media attention.
